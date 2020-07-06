Celebrities feel the pinch of summer heat as now Arshad Warsi tweets receiving electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh: Kidneys I’m keeping for next bill

As we continue to quarantine amid the widespread of the novel coronavirus in the world, almost all of us who live in tropical countries can feel the pain of enormous electricity bills during the summer heat.

But it’s not just average people like us who can feel the pinch as the celebrities too have been sharing their enormous bills with their fans and followers. Recently, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to social media complaining about receiving an exorbitant electricity bill but later shared that his problem has been solved.

In a tweet, Arshad shared that he received a bill recently of Rs 1,03,564 and that his account was debited with this sum on July 5 for the bill. He then shared a news article about his paintings and asked everyone to buy it.

He had tweeted: "People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill."

Later on Sunday, Arshad shared that he got a quick response from the electricity company and that his problem was solved. He further wrote, "And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you.”

And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you 🙏🏼 ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020 ×

Other celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Dino Morea, and Kamya Punjab among many others have alleged receiving an inflated electricity bill for the month of June.

