Celebrating Fatherhood! Celebrities share heartfelt Father's Day wishes

Today, the entire world is celebrating Father's Day and we all are expressing our love, and gratitude to the main man in our lives. Everyone is celebrating the big day in their own way, some are cooking delicious food, while others are just chilling, relaxing, and binge-watching their favourite shows together.

Marking the special day, celebrities have also shared some precious and unseen photos with a heartfelt notes for their dear daddies. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Singh Grover, who is celebrating his first Father's Day after welcoming his daughter Devi with actress Bipasha Basu among others, have shared heartwarming posts.

Kareena calls Saif Ali Khan, the 'hottest dad'

Karan Johar's biggest blessing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) × On a special day, Karan remembered his late father Yash Johar. Sharing a montage video featuring clips of his late father, his two kids Yash and Roohi and his mother. Sharing the video, he wrote, "My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do. Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very much. And thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids - I will consider that as my biggest victory. #FathersDay."

Twinkle Khanna's wish for Mr K View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Praising how Akshay always keeps his family ahead of himself, Twinkle wrote on her Instagram post, ''Some of the reasons for marrying Mr K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him.''

''Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.''