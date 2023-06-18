Celebrating Fatherhood! Celebrities share heartfelt Father's Day wishes
Today, the entire world is celebrating Father's Day and we all are expressing our love, and gratitude to the main man in our lives. Everyone is celebrating the big day in their own way, some are cooking delicious food, while others are just chilling, relaxing, and binge-watching their favourite shows together.
Marking the special day, celebrities have also shared some precious and unseen photos with a heartfelt notes for their dear daddies. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Singh Grover, who is celebrating his first Father's Day after welcoming his daughter Devi with actress Bipasha Basu among others, have shared heartwarming posts.
Kareena calls Saif Ali Khan, the 'hottest dad'
Wishing Saif, with whom she shares two sons, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena shared a cool selfie with her husband in which they are sporting funny sunglasses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To the Coolest of them All…Happy Father’s Day Gorgeous Man #Hottest DAD… #Everyone Agrees."
Bipasha Basu: The sweet magic of this father’s love
Bipasha shared an adorable video showing Karan pampering their daughter Devi. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ''The day we concieved Devi her Father was born ❤️ Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn’t speak or sang to his daughter in my tummy❤️And from the day she was born… till now each day ,I witness the sweet magic of this father’s love . Devi is the luckiest girl to have the most amazing father … her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice . It’s no fun without papa … eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time , dippy dippy time, naps- Papa always makes everything more fun ❤️🧿We love you Papa ❤️You are our everything ❤️🧿Thank you for being soooooo awesome ❤️🧿. Happy first Father’s Day to you.''
Karan Johar's biggest blessing
On a special day, Karan remembered his late father Yash Johar. Sharing a montage video featuring clips of his late father, his two kids Yash and Roohi and his mother. Sharing the video, he wrote, "My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do. Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very much. And thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids - I will consider that as my biggest victory. #FathersDay."
Twinkle Khanna's wish for Mr K
Praising how Akshay always keeps his family ahead of himself, Twinkle wrote on her Instagram post, ''Some of the reasons for marrying Mr K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him.''
''Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.''
Anand Ahuja's message for his little Vayu
Anand shared a beautiful picture with his son Vayu and wrote, ''you should never quit; and you should never try to explain…” #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents 🧿 🌞.''
Arbaaz Khan shared a bunch of photos as he wished his father Salim Khan on Father's Day and simply wrote, ''Daddy'' with the heart emoji.