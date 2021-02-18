CBS sitcom ‘Mom,’ starring Allison Janney, to end after season 8

CBS sitcom 'Mom' to end with Season 8.



The comedy sitcom starring Allison Janney is ending after the current eighth season. The series finale will air on May 6.



“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honour to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay in a statement to Deadline.

''From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing MOM has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.'' they added.

'Mom' follows the story of Faris and Janney as mother-daughter duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett who rekindled their relationship after years of alcohol addiction.

The shocking news comes after the lead Anna Faris, who plays Bonnie’s daughter Christy, left the show right before production began on Season 8 in September. The show has been one of CBS most loved comic shows and over the years earned 10 Emmy nominations and two wins.

