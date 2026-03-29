CBS cancels shows Watson and DMV; Here's why

Renowned shows DMV and Watson are reportedly bidding goodbye to viewers as CBS has decided to pull the plug on them just right after one and two seasons, respectively. DMV is a single-camera workplace comedy TV series, while Watson is a medical drama with a suspense element. But why are these two shows being pulled out? Let's delve in to know more.

Why are DMV and Watson being cancelled? Netizens' reaction

The network CBS has cut ties with the creator of Watson, Craig Sweeny, and the creator of DMV, Dana Kleins, Department of Motor Vehicles, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as it recommits to shows including Marshals and George & Mandy's First Marriage.

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Reportedly, Waston’s series finale will air May 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, while DMV will conclude with a final episode on May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Netizens took to social media platforms to share their views on the cancellation of the shows. One user wrote, "I wouldn't mind a DMV renewal. Now Watson, on the other hand… that was cornball city."

Another user wrote, "Noooooo, I forgot about the DMV show!!!! That shit was actually funny!!! Only watch the 1st episode of Watson. "Oh man! I remember Watson was a bit hit last season!" wrote the third user.

All about show Watson

Watson is a medical drama series created by Craig Sweeny, which premiered on January 26, 2025. It tells the story of Dr John Watson as he resumes his medical career in Pittsburgh to lead a clinic for rare, fatal diseases following the death of Sherlock Holmes.

The show stars Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall and Ritchie Coster, among others. In March 2025, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on October 13, 2025.

All about DMV

DMV is a CBS show created by Dana Klein that premiered on October 13, 2025. It focuses on the lives of a quirky group of underpaid workers at an East Hollywood DMV office as they manage, romance, and deal with bureaucratic chaos.