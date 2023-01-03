Catherine Cyran, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, dies after battling cancer

Catherine Cyran, who earned an Emmy nomination for the 1993 sequel 'White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II', passed away on December 24 in Vancouver after a long battle with cancer. She was 59 years old. Her close friends and relatives confirmed the sad news via social media posts.

Cyran started her career in the 1990s and worked under Roger Corman, whose tutelage touched other filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola, Jonathan Demme and Peter Bogdonavich. After earning credits for 'Slumber Party Massacre III' and 'A Cry in the Wild', she established herself as a writer. Later in 1993, she made her directorial debut with 'White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II'.

Born in Brooklyn, Cyran was the first person in her family to attend college. She graduated from Harvard in 1985. She then spent two years in London, working for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The legendary artist had a fruitful relationship with Fox Family Television Studios. She directed the thrillers 'Dangerous Waters' and 'Hostile Intensions' for the network. She then took to helming Christmas films such as 'Christmas Do-Over', 'Christmas Duet', 'Homecoming for the Holidays' and 'Cross Country Christmas'.

Cyran also developed the martial arts series 'Bloodfist' and served as a writer on Universal productions such as 'Werewolf' and 'The Beast Among Us'.

Other notable directorial credits include three of the four entries in 'The Prince & Me' series, 'Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter' and 'True Heart'.

Her screenplay, titled 'The Last Story', received the Canadian International Film Festival Award for excellence in writing.

Her final film 'Our Italian Christmas Memories' starring Beau Bridges, aired on Hallmark only a few weeks before her death.

Last year, Cyran decided to take the SAT 'just for fun'. At the age of 58, she had a perfect score of 1600.

Cyran was a longtime member of the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of Canada and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. As she put it, she strove "to tell good stories to broad audiences" through her work.

(With inputs from agencies)

