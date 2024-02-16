Cate Blanchett's Melbourne home is up for auction; expected to fetch $1.5 million
Actress Cate Blanchett is putting her Melbourne home up for auction. The property features a tranquil design and is listed for approximately $1.47 million.
Cate Blanchett, the renowned actress known for her roles in films like Tár and Carol, is downsizing her real estate portfolio. The 54-year-old actress is set to auction off her longtime home located near Melbourne, Australia.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, situated in the inner suburb of Prahran, will go under the hammer on March 9, with a starting price of approximately $1.47 million. Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton reportedly purchased the property in 2006.
The home boasts a contemporary design, featuring large floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the lush surrounding garden. With crisp white walls and floors, the interior exudes a modern and airy feel. One side of the facade is painted in dark grey, while the other retains a natural finish.
Described as a "tranquil oasis" in the listing, the two-story home offers an open floor plan and a seamless connection to the outdoors from all main living spaces. The second floor is dedicated to two private bedrooms, a lounge, an office nook, and a loft, all featuring dark hardwood floors and built-in white wardrobes.
Additional amenities include a spacious outdoor deck, private garden, solar panels, and off-street parking, making it an ideal urban retreat.
Blanchett has made the UK her primary base and she resides in a home that was reportedly once owned by Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
Apart from her successful acting career, Blanchett is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She serves as a council member for Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards. She also recently made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, where she was seen dancing during The Sparks' performance of "The Girl is Crying in Her Latte."