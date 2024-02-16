Cate Blanchett's Melbourne home is up for auction; expected to fetch $1.5 million

Cate Blanchett, the renowned actress known for her roles in films like Tár and Carol, is downsizing her real estate portfolio. The 54-year-old actress is set to auction off her longtime home located near Melbourne, Australia.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, situated in the inner suburb of Prahran, will go under the hammer on March 9, with a starting price of approximately $1.47 million. Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton reportedly purchased the property in 2006.

The home boasts a contemporary design, featuring large floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the lush surrounding garden. With crisp white walls and floors, the interior exudes a modern and airy feel. One side of the facade is painted in dark grey, while the other retains a natural finish.

Described as a "tranquil oasis" in the listing, the two-story home offers an open floor plan and a seamless connection to the outdoors from all main living spaces. The second floor is dedicated to two private bedrooms, a lounge, an office nook, and a loft, all featuring dark hardwood floors and built-in white wardrobes.

Additional amenities include a spacious outdoor deck, private garden, solar panels, and off-street parking, making it an ideal urban retreat.

Blanchett has made the UK her primary base and she resides in a home that was reportedly once owned by Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.