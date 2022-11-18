'CAT' trailer: Randeep Hooda's upcoming Netflix crime series is gripping

The first trailer of Randeep Hooda's star-studded crime series 'CAT' is here. The action-packed trailer of the much-anticipated series takes us into the world of Gurman Singh, a common man who was once a police informant but now has again gotten stuck in between political conspiracies going on in the drug-affected state of India, Punjab.

Set in Punjab, a north Indian state, the series takes you into the life of Gurman Singh. Just like the teenagers, his younger brother has also been into drugs and has recently been caught for drug peddling. While Gurman tries to get his brother out of police custody, he gets an offer from a police officer to rejoin him as a secret informal, and also help him bring down Punjab's drug nexus.

The two-minute trailer is full of chaos, political drama, murder, revenge, and a lot of conspiracies.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua of 'Saand Ki Aankh' fame, the series also stars Suvinder Vicky, Pramod Pathal, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Daksh Ajit Singh, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, and others.

The series' official synopsis reads, "Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past."