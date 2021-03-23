Cardi B's song 'Up' tops Billboard 100 and the rapper has a message for her haters

Cardi B knows how to get back to her haters. The rapper who had the internet divided over her Grammys performance released her newest track 'Up' which now sits on the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This marks Cardi's second single to go No. 1 - the first being 'Bodak Yellow"'- and makes her the first woman rapper to earn such an accomplishment.

Chart-topping success is familiar to Cardi, who has had four previous tracks hit No. 1 before 'Up.' However, this specific achievement comes at a time when the musician faces seemingly relentless criticism, especially from conservative media personalities.

Cardi celebrated the Billboard win through a number of Instagram posts on March 22, including a video where she reminded viewers she doesn't have to prove herself to anyone.



"You know, when a b*tch is winning, people gotta find something," she said.



"The more hate y'all think, the more harder I get. The more sh*t I have to talk about for my album. Stop hating."