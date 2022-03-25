Cardi B wears Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation in her new music video

The music video of the remix of the hit song 'No Love' was released on Friday on the internet and features artists like Cardi B, Summer Walker and SZA. What makes it special for Indian fans is that Cardi B is seen wearing a creation by famous Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.



Cardi B looks stunning in a white shapeshifter outfit. Gupta took to Instagram to share sketches of the outfit that the rapper wore.



He wrote: "Cardi B (@iamcardib) in Gaurav Gupta Couture for the latest music video—remix of the hit song ‘No Love’. (sic)."



“In an endless field of roses. Cardi represents the element of ‘air’ in the ‘Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit’. The brand’s indigenous sculpting technique transforms into infinite shapes, that bring her cosmic character to life. (sic)," the caption further added.

Indian designers have been represented in Hollywood and the music world in recent years. In one of the episodes of 'And Just Like That' which recently concluded, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock creation. Veteran actress Dame Judi Dench too has worn Indian designer duo Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla creations in the past.