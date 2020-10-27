Cardi B slams the recist trolls saying black women are devaluing Birkin bags

Cardi B calls out the netizens for the racist act that they are doing over her Birkin bags collection. The 28-year-old by slamming the Twitter users who claim that the precious brand is ''losing their value'' because they’re accessible to her and other people.



Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video in which she condemns the racist belief and talks about how black women are facing racism that Black women still face when it comes to the luxury fashion.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the WAP singer said, "I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermes store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store,"

"Another thing is that they're saying that we depreciate the value," Cardi said. "Like hip-hop, we start trends. When y'all say that we devalue shit, no, we actually add value." She pointed out that her tracks 'Bodak Yellow', which mentions Louboutins, and 'I Like It', which references Balenciaga, you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000 per cent, ''. Both the songs prompted massive sales for the brands.



The Grammy award winner has a Hermes exclusive line of Birkin bags.