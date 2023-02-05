Cardi B pays homage to Kallman, Greenwald at pre-Grammy gala

Fans were shocked to discover that when several labels didn't financially believe in Cardi B when she was searching for a record deal six years ago, Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman believed in her and gave her the chance she truly deserved. Kallman is the CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records, while Greenwald is the CEO and chairman of Atlantic Music Group, which is a newly formed label that’s home to Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra.

On Saturday night, Cardi B paid homage to Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who were honoured with the 2023 Industry Icons Award at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular, star-studded event was held a night before the Grammy Awards.

In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. "Other labels were low-balling me and not giving me what I thought I deserved, but Atlantic was right there respecting me, my vision and my career," the rapper recalled. "Craig and Julie took me under their wing."

Cardi B also revealed that she had fears of choosing between her career or being a mother while recording her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy', which ultimately won her a Grammy in 2019.

"I was very scared, I was pregnant and I was afraid to tell anyone," Cardi said. "I was afraid to tell anyone. I was afraid of people who wanted me to decide between my family and my career, because I knew that happened to other artists with other labels. But with Craig and Julie, the exact opposite happened. You told me I could do both and I will never ever forget that."

Davis' annual gala is an exclusive event and only a few get invites from showbiz. This year the guest list had Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Tyrese, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Chance the Rapper.

The event included several performances including Maneskin, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Hudson, Frankie Valli, Lauren Daigle, Latto, Lil Baby and Lil Wayne.

"This one night, we still break bread, we celebrate the music that basically and forever bonds us all," Davis said. "There are no awards. There are no winners or losers tonight. It’s just our passion that makes our heartbeat faster. It makes our life so much more greatly purposed with joy and fulfilment."