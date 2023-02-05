Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles for not recognising him at Karaoke party

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher opened up about his first meeting with English singer Harry Styles in a recent candid conversation with a magazine. The actor shared a slightly embarrassing anecdote about how he failed to recognise Styles during a karaoke party thrown by his and his wife Mila Kunis' neighbour.

Speaking about Harry Styles, Kutcher told Esquire magazine that he is "an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today".

"And then this other kid gets up, and he does this 'Abba' song ... I'm like, Oh my God. It's bananas", he recalled. "So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we're like, Man, I got to tell you something, you're a singer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good, like really good."

"He's like, 'Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that. So we go to our friend and we go, God, that guy was really good, huh? And they're like, It's Harry Styles. And I was like, Who's that? Mila's like, It's the guy from the boy band. He's a professional singer," Kutcher added.

Talking about how he felt about his terrible mistake, Kutcher said, "Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk. He's a professional singer. And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I'm sorry Harry Styles, but you're really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good."

On the professional front, Kutcher's next film 'Your Place or Mine', starring Reese Witherspoon, will hit the theatres on February 10. Meanwhile, Styles is nominated for six Grammys this year and is set to perform at the award ceremony this Sunday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE