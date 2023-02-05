Madonna's six kids to have special roles on and off-stage in her 'Celebrations' tour

If reports are anything to go by, Madonna's 'Celebrations' tour is going to be a family affair! All of her six kids will reportedly join the singer on and off-stage. And, she has ensured that all of her six children get VIP treatment as she performs in front of thousands of her fans.

A source close to the singer has told RadarOnline that Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage while her son Rocco will help design the tour.

"It's only the best for Madonna and her kids," the source stated. "That's seven VIP suites in each city!"

The 64-year-old Grammy winner announced The Celebration Tour last month. She has promised to perform hits from her entire career, all the way from her 1983's debut album to the 2019's Madame X.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna shared in January.

A press release said the tour "will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began".

