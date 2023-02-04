ugc_banner

Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer after Kiara Advani reaches rumoured wedding venue

Rajasthan, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. Photograph:(Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married to his longtime girlfriend Kiara at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. The ceremonies are scheduled for February 5 and 6.

After Bollywood actress and bride-to-be Kiara Advani, her beau Sidharth Malhotra left for Jaisalmer for their destination wedding. Sidharth, who was in New Delhi with his parents for the last few days, will soon land in Jaisalmer.

The 'Student of the Year' actor is reportedly getting married to his longtime girlfriend Kiara at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. The ceremonies are scheduled for February 5 and 6.

Earlier in the day, Kiara was papped arriving in Jaisalmer with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and her family. The actress was beaming with happiness as she greeted the paps.

Meanwhile, a few clips of Sidharth leaving his parent's house in a black hoodie and sunglasses are going viral. The video also featured Sidharth’s elder brother Harshad Malhotra. 

 

The two shared screen space in the OTT film 'Shershaah'. Even though the two have never spoken about their relationship publicly, they've been spotted on several couple outings in the past.

During her appearance on 'Koffee with Karan' last year, Kiara revealed how she first met Sidharth. She said, "Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night."

