Rupert Everett claims Harry's virginity story was not true, here's what actor has revealed

During his recent interview with the Telegraph, the 'My Best Friend’s Wedding' star claimed that he knew the real story as he revealed that Harry didn't lose his virginity behind the pub.



"By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country," the 63-year-old actor said, "with a twinkle in his eye," as reported by The Telegraph on page six.

"I’m just putting out there what I know," he added.



In his memoir, Harry said that he lost his virginity to an old woman when he was just 17 years old and studying at Eton in 2001. However, a source close to Harry has told the publication that it is "amazing that [Everett] would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."



Calling it an "ignored episode," Harry revealed that it happened in a field behind the busy pub, as per Page Six.



"She liked horses quite a lot and treated me not unlike a young stallion," Duke wrote in his book.



"Quick ride, after which she smacked my rump and sent me to grace," he explained, before adding, "Among the many wrong things about it.It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."



However, a source close to Harry has told the publication that it is "amazing that [Everett] would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."