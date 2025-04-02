Cardi B has accused estranged husband Offset of death threats, harassment and revenge porn in a rant on social media over the weekend. The 32-year-old singer’s claims come amid her ongoing divorce battle with Offset. Cardi B filed for a divorce from Offset for a second time in 2024 after previously calling off her first filing in 2020. The former couple share three kids: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and another daughter who was born in September 2024.

Cardi B accuses Offset of sending revenge porn, threatening murder-suicide

“For the past couple of months, I’ve been very quiet, but I’ve been going through a lot of stuff that I keep to myself,” Cardi said during a live X Spaces conversation on Saturday. The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, revealed that Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been repeatedly sending her texts “begging” to get back together.

“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi said of the Migos star, adding that he was “mad about that.” She further revealed, “Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

Cardi B alleged that “every time he [Offset] knows that I go out of town he harasses me.” “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”



Cardi also shared that her estranged husband had been FaceTiming her with his girlfriend and had been harassing her friends too.

Cardi B and Offset’s tumultuous relationship

On August 1, 2024, Cardi had announced her pregnancy, just one day after she filed for divorce from Offset. The couple has been in an off-and-on relationship for years. They got married in 2017.

In the caption of her pregnancy announcement post, the rapper wrote, “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has tried to end her marriage to Offset. She first announced her separation in 2018, fifteen months after their marriage and the birth of their first child. However, there was no separation. In Sept 2020, Cardi filed for divorce. However, the couple didn't part ways. In December 2023, Cardi revealed she and Offset had called it quits. However, they attended the Met Gala afterparty in May together, leading to speculations again of reconciliation.