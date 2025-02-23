Indian musicians Subhi and Natania can’t stop gushing over their collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled and Cardi B for a song which features in the upcoming Smurfs. The much-loved Paramount Animation film will be the latest instalment from the popular franchise. As for their collaboration, it marks a significant milestone in South Asian representation within mainstream Western entertainment.

First Punjabi song in a Hollywood animated feature

The song marks the first-ever Punjabi language Indian song in a major Hollywood animated feature. This groundbreaking collaboration, blending the vibrant dynamism of South Asian music with contemporary global sounds, comes at a great time when desi stars are all over the internet and Punjabi music is having its moment.

The song is a product of DESI TRILL, a music label which purely focuses on Indian heritage globally distributed by Universal Music Group. “Higher Love” represents a monumental cultural confluence, harmonising mainstream hip-hop sensibilities with authentic South Asian musical elements. The song's debut coincides with the release of the film's trailer, which has already generated considerable excitement, featuring Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette.

DJ Khaled states, “I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on “Higher Love” for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world”

Natania states, "Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table, it’s self-belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world. I’m so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists.”

Subhi states, "I’m incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists - DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Natania. It’s an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we’ve created together!”

About Smurfs

Smurfs is a highly anticipated musical-fantasy reboot from Paramount Pictures and Paramount Animation which will take audiences on an epic adventure when Papa Smurf is mysteriously abducted by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. Led by the confident Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna), the beloved blue heroes embark on a daring mission into the human world to rescue their leader.

Watch the Smurfs trailer here:

The film features an ensemble cast including John Goodman as Papa Smurf, Nick Offerman as Ken (Papa Smurf's Brother) and JP Karliak in the dual role of the villainous Gargamel and Razamel. The star-studded lineup also includes Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham and James Corden.

Smurfs will release on July 18, 2025.