Captain Marvel Brie Larson joins ‘Fast & Furious 10’ family

Our Captain Marvel Brie Larson will do some action now!

Oscar-winning actress Larson is the newest addition to the Fast and Furious family. She will join Vin Diesel and other cast members of the forthcoming 'F10'.



The franchise star Vin, who plays the role of Dom Toretto, shared the big news on his Instagram account. Sharing a picture with Brie, the 54-year-old actor wrote, 'Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s Captain Marvel”. Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image.''



Further, he added, ''What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.''

Before Larson, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior are the new addition to the cast. More details about her character and the movie's plot have been kept under wraps.



Justin Lin will direct the new project which will hit the theatres on May 19, 2023. In the new film of the long-running franchise, Diesel will return and play the audience's favourite role of Toretto, with other cast members of the franchise, including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.



Talking about Brie, she has many projects in her bag. She is all set to reprise her role of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) in the movie 'The Marvels' and also stars in the series titled 'Lessons'.