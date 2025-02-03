Ahead of the release of Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie sat down with Esquire and revealed that he has come to terms with not getting nominations during award season despite being a part of several critically acclaimed films.

The actor has been a part of critical hits like Million Dollar Baby, 8 Mile, Half Nelson and The Hurt Locker.

The new Captain America

“It’s always apropos for me when awards season comes up. Because I know I’ve done at least four performances that could have been nominated — if not for a Golden Globe, then an Oscar or an Emmy,” Mackie said.

Mackie is taking over the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans said that it has been very validating for him saying “Captain America is my Oscar. Because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career.”

Brave New World

The upcoming fourth instalment in the Captain America franchise is directed by Julius Onah, the film marks Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America.

In the film, Captain America must uncover the conspiracy behind the attempted assassination of newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. From the trailers, it is evident that Ross will transform into the Red Hulk at some point, setting up a confrontation with Captain America.

The cast

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. There are also rumours that Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers will make cameo appearances.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for worldwide release on 14 February 2025.

