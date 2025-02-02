Brie Larson, who is currently preparing for her West End debut in Electra, recently spoke to Deadline about her role as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Advertisment

Also Read: Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie addresses reshoots and says they are a Marvel movie staple

When asked about playing Captain Marvel, Larson acknowledged that the role came with increased public attention "I was aware that taking on Carol would make me more of a public person than I was before," she said. "But I thought that what the film was saying was more important than my fear, and I also trusted myself to know how to manage my life."

Also Read: Beyonce announces her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour

Advertisment

A life-changing experience

The actress described the experience as life-changing, explaining that unlike other roles she has played, she learnt a lot from her role "A lot of the characters I play, I’m like, 'thank you, goodbye' once it’s done. I don’t feel the need to bring them home. With Captain Marvel, most of the things I learned from her – her agency, her sense of self – I’m keeping. It was great that she could also be this experience for others."

Also Read: American Manhunt: OJ Simpson overtakes The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix's top 10 list

Advertisment

Captain Marvel’s Box Office Journey

Brie Larson made her MCU debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. However, its 2023 sequel, The Marvels, failed to recreate that success, becoming one of the franchise’s biggest box office disappointments. Despite this, Larson is expected to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres in May 2027.

Also Read: ‘I’m feeling super positive about it’: Showrunner of Netflix’s The Recruit on season 3 renewal