Cannes Film Festival to screen ‘2020 Special’ in October

Cannes Film Festival might have gotten cancelled this year but the organisers have something planned for film enthusiasts.

In their latest update, the organisers have planned to screen four films from this year’s Official Selection. It will be screened in the south of France and will be called ‘2020 Special’.

The special will screen during the month of October.

As part of their announcement, the origanisers said it will be an "exceptional event, organized in collaboration with the Cannes City Council," to be held at the Palais des Festivals Oct. 27-Oct. 29. "This extraordinary '2020 Special Cannes' event will invite the general public to the Louis Lumière auditorium of the Palais des Festivals ... where four previews of films from the 2020 Official Selection, the short films selected in competition and the Cinéfondation's school films will be screened."

A jury, to be announced soon, will award the Palme d'Or for short films and the Cinéfondation prizes.

The event will open with a screening of Un triomphe (The Big Hit!) by Emmanuel Courcol in the presence of the film crew and end with Bruno Podalydès' Les Deux Alfred (The French Tech), with the director and lead actress Sandrine Kiberlain attending. Japanese director Naomi Kawase's Asa Ga Kuru (True Mothers) and Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili's Beginning, which just won big at the San Sebastian Film Festival, will also be screened.