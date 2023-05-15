Cannes 2023: The Indian representation at this year's film festival

The prestigious 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival is just hours away. Filmmakers from the world over will be premiering films and announcing new projects at the festival. Each year, Indian cinema has its fair share of representation. While red-carpet appearances attract the most attention, some Indian films too get selected for screening at the festival under various categories. This year few Indian films have been selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Here, have a look:



Kennedy



Anurag Kashyap is not new to Cannes Film Festival. This year, he goes to Cannes with his new film Kennedy. The film is part of the Midnight Screenings section of the film festival. The film reportedly revolves around an ex-cop, thought to be dead, who now operates for the corrupt system and looks for redemption. The film features Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal in key roles. Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke?!



Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!

Agra

Filmmkar Kanu Behl, whose debut film Titli too had screened at Cannes, takes his latest film Agra to Cannes 2023. The film will have its world premiere at the Director's Fortnight section at the festival. The film marks the comeback of 1990s actor Rahul Roy and explores the sexual dynamics of a family based in a small town in North India. Agra also stars Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Vibha Chibber, and others in key roles. Kanu Behl's #Agra to have its World Premiere at Directors' Fortnight of Cannes Film Festival 2023. Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma's 1990 film, Ishanou will be screened at the Classic Section of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It is the only Indian film that has been shortlisted in the section of Cannes 2023.

Red Carpet debuts



Not just films, but several prominent Indian actors will also be making their red carpet appearances at the festival.



Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be making her Cannes debut this year. According to reports, she will be part of an event that will honour women in cinema. Anushka will be sharing the stage with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.

Manushi Chillar, actress and former Miss World, too will be making her Cannes debut this year along with social media influencer and actress Dolly Singh.

The regulars



Bollywood beauties Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have become regular faces at the Cannes red carpet in the past few years. However, none of these actresses have so far confirmed or denied their attendance. Aishwarya and Sonam are likely to be part of the red carpet as the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris- the main sponsor of the French film festival.