Canada's Iman Vellani cast as Ms Marvel in new web series

Disney+ webseries Ms Marvel has got its lead actor. Canadian teenager Iman Vellani has been selected to play Marvel first muslim superhero in the webseries. She will subsequently join the MCU and be part of its films.



Vellani, daughter of Pakistani immigrants, was chosen after a round of auditions that took place in summer this year.

Vellani took to her Instagram to express excitement over her new gig. "Speechless and excited! Wish me luck. #msmarvel".

Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will direct the show centered on a shapeshifting 16-year-old Pakistani-American called Kamala Khan.



Inetestingly, Vellani has been wanting to play a superhero on screen for a long time. Vellani was part of this year's Toronto International Film Festival's Next Wave Committee which called for diversity in superhero films.