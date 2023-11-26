BTS' V teases potential military enlistment with new picture

BTS member V, whose real name is Taehyung, recently took to social media to showcase a pile of hair scattered across the floor, which the ARMY is taking as a subtle nod to his impending military enlistment. As Jin and J-Hope previously sported buzz cuts and military uniforms, fans have eagerly anticipated Taehyung's look as an active soldier, and the moment now seems closer.

BIGHIT MUSIC announced the initiation of the military enlistment process for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, commencing on November 22. Jungkook later confirmed his intention to fulfil his mandatory service in December.

Check out V's post below!

[thv-IG] Umm, we hope this is just Kim Taehyung doing a major trim, rather than what it could be because this would be a little faster than predicted...



Head to his IG story to check it out yourself pic.twitter.com/3eo9EbINfD — Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 | slow (@BTSV_Malaysia) November 26, 2023

Reactions to V's post varied among fans, with some expressing excitement and encouragement for this new chapter, while others felt a tinge of sadness and disappointment at the potential implications of the post.

A fan wrote “Kim Taehyung pls tell me this isn't what I think this is,” while another wrote, “We hope this is just Kim Taehyung doing a major trim, rather than what it could be because this would be a little faster than predicted…” A third commented, “And to think he was prob giggling while getting his hair cut…. Kim Taehyung ain’t nothing funny my brother.”