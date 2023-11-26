BTS' V teases potential military enlistment with new picture
Fans express concern as BTS' V hints at potential military enlistment with a photo of chopped hair, sparking speculation about his impending transition.
BTS member V, whose real name is Taehyung, recently took to social media to showcase a pile of hair scattered across the floor, which the ARMY is taking as a subtle nod to his impending military enlistment. As Jin and J-Hope previously sported buzz cuts and military uniforms, fans have eagerly anticipated Taehyung's look as an active soldier, and the moment now seems closer.
BIGHIT MUSIC announced the initiation of the military enlistment process for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, commencing on November 22. Jungkook later confirmed his intention to fulfil his mandatory service in December.
[thv-IG] Umm, we hope this is just Kim Taehyung doing a major trim, rather than what it could be because this would be a little faster than predicted...— Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 | slow (@BTSV_Malaysia) November 26, 2023
Head to his IG story to check it out yourself pic.twitter.com/3eo9EbINfD
Reactions to V's post varied among fans, with some expressing excitement and encouragement for this new chapter, while others felt a tinge of sadness and disappointment at the potential implications of the post.
A fan wrote “Kim Taehyung pls tell me this isn't what I think this is,” while another wrote, “We hope this is just Kim Taehyung doing a major trim, rather than what it could be because this would be a little faster than predicted…” A third commented, “And to think he was prob giggling while getting his hair cut…. Kim Taehyung ain’t nothing funny my brother.”
Amidst the buzz surrounding his potential enlistment, V recently teased a sneak peek of himself in a recording studio, suggesting an upcoming project. Having debuted with his solo album, Layover, in September, which featured various renditions and collaborations, fans are now speculating about a possible collaboration with an international artist for a digital single before his military duty.