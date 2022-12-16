BTS' V song Christmas Tree winning hearts this holiday, what's the story behind its lyrics?
Story highlights
Some songs have unique stories to share and not all songs are created by the singers. V of BTS revealed endearing insights regarding his song Christmas Tree, which was released in December just a day before Christmas. Here is the story behind its lyrics
Some songs have unique stories to share and not all songs are created by the singers. V of BTS revealed endearing insights regarding his song Christmas Tree, which was released in December just a day before Christmas. Here is the story behind its lyrics
South Korean pop star, V of BTS' song Christmas Tree was written for the soundtrack of the South Korean TV show Our Beloved Summer. The song was made public on 24 December 2021 with its release. V released Christmas Tree as an original soundtrack (OST) for the K-Drama and the song instantly became a hit topping many Billboard charts.
Story behind Christmas Tree lyrics?
V did not compose the lyrics to Christmas Tree, despite the fact that they are equally as lovely as the lyrics to his other songs. Instead, Christmas Tree was written by the song's musical director, Nam Hye Seung, with the idea that V would sing it. Nam Hye Seung worked diligently to ensure that the song touched on the same sentiments V created in his earlier solo works as she designed the soundtrack for Our Beloved Summer while listening to V's songs.
In a conversation with Weverse Magazine, V said that he was really grateful that Nam Hye Seung, the music director, wrote the song just for him. V also really appreciated that she listened to his music and understood his style from listening to just a few of his songs.
Christmas Tree, one of the top songs this holiday
Christmas songs have started to pick up the tunes in almost every household. Some of the songs are especially loved for their lyrics, singers and their performances. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is still holding the charts strong on Spotify along with Wham! Last Christmas. K-Pop BTS's V is also topping the charts with his song Christmas Tree. Christmas Tree is making a cut. In addition to that, Australian singer Sia with her Christmas tune Smowman is also rocking the charts.
Christmas Tree by BTS' V Lyrics
At This Moment! I See You
Its Always Comes Around
This Happy Lift
When The Rain Stops
You Shine On Me
Your Lighting Only Thing
That Keeps The Cold Out
Moon In The Summer Night
Whispering Of The Stars
They’re Singing Like
Christmas Trees For Us
So I’ll Tell You
A Million Tiny Things That
You Have Never Known
It All Gets Tangled Up Inside
And I Tell You
A Million Little Reasons
Falling For Your Eyes
I Just Want To Be Where You Are
It’s Such A Strange Thing To Do
Sometimes I Don’t Understand You
But It Always Brings Me Back
To Where You Arе
So I’ll Tell You
A Million Tiny Things That
You Have Never Known
It All Gets Tangled Up Inside
And I’ll Tell You
A Million Little Reasons
Falling For Your Hearts
I Just Want To Be Where You Are
혹시 아니
너에겐 나만
아는 모습이 있어
한여름밤 오는 첫눈같이
믿기지 않는 기적
같은 놀라운 순간 넌
언젠가 또
불어온 바람에
마음이 날아다녀도
기다릴게
Tell You A Million Tiny Things That
You Have Never Known Loved
It All Gets Built Up Inside
Tell You A Million Little Reasons
Falling For Your Hearts
I Just Want To Be Where You Are