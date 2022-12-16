BTS' V song Christmas Tree winning hearts this holiday, what's the story behind its lyrics?

South Korean pop star, V of BTS' song Christmas Tree was written for the soundtrack of the South Korean TV show Our Beloved Summer. The song was made public on 24 December 2021 with its release. V released Christmas Tree as an original soundtrack (OST) for the K-Drama and the song instantly became a hit topping many Billboard charts.

Story behind Christmas Tree lyrics?

V did not compose the lyrics to Christmas Tree, despite the fact that they are equally as lovely as the lyrics to his other songs. Instead, Christmas Tree was written by the song's musical director, Nam Hye Seung, with the idea that V would sing it. Nam Hye Seung worked diligently to ensure that the song touched on the same sentiments V created in his earlier solo works as she designed the soundtrack for Our Beloved Summer while listening to V's songs.

In a conversation with Weverse Magazine, V said that he was really grateful that Nam Hye Seung, the music director, wrote the song just for him. V also really appreciated that she listened to his music and understood his style from listening to just a few of his songs.

Christmas Tree, one of the top songs this holiday

Christmas songs have started to pick up the tunes in almost every household. Some of the songs are especially loved for their lyrics, singers and their performances. Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is still holding the charts strong on Spotify along with Wham! Last Christmas. K-Pop BTS's V is also topping the charts with his song Christmas Tree. Christmas Tree is making a cut. In addition to that, Australian singer Sia with her Christmas tune Smowman is also rocking the charts.

Christmas Tree by BTS' V Lyrics

At This Moment! I See You

Its Always Comes Around

This Happy Lift

When The Rain Stops

You Shine On Me

Your Lighting Only Thing

That Keeps The Cold Out

Moon In The Summer Night

Whispering Of The Stars

They’re Singing Like

Christmas Trees For Us

So I’ll Tell You

A Million Tiny Things That

You Have Never Known

It All Gets Tangled Up Inside

And I Tell You

A Million Little Reasons

Falling For Your Eyes

I Just Want To Be Where You Are

It’s Such A Strange Thing To Do

Sometimes I Don’t Understand You

But It Always Brings Me Back

To Where You Arе

So I’ll Tell You

A Million Tiny Things That

You Have Never Known

It All Gets Tangled Up Inside

And I’ll Tell You

A Million Little Reasons

Falling For Your Hearts

I Just Want To Be Where You Are

혹시 아니

너에겐 나만

아는 모습이 있어

한여름밤 오는 첫눈같이

믿기지 않는 기적

같은 놀라운 순간 넌

언젠가 또

불어온 바람에

마음이 날아다녀도

기다릴게