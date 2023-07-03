BTS' Suga steals limelight as he attends brother's wedding and gives a heartfelt speech
BTS member Suga wrapped up personal and professional commitments to be with his elder brother on his big day as he got married on Sunday.
BTS singer Suga was spotted having a good time as he attended the wedding of his elder brother, Min Geum Jae. The wedding took place on Sunday at a hotel in Daegu. Pictures and videos from the wedding surfaced on the internet. In one video, Suga can be seen raising a toast and giving a speech for the newlyweds. His brother could be seen getting teary-eyed with the emotional speech.
In addition to extending his best wishes to the newlyweds, Suga also said, “First of all, I want to say thank you. I'm Min Yoon gi, the younger brother, who is the groom in this wedding... why are you crying right now? Don't cry now,” as he could see his brother getting emotional. Suga and his brother were spotted hugging in the middle of the speech.
BTS' Suga wore a classic suit for brother's wedding
Suga kept it classy for the wedding in a black suit. The wedding was a private affair with only close family members in attendance. Reportedly, Min Geum Jae's wedding had the fathers of the bride and groom, instead of an officiant. Suga joined them too on the stage.
For the unversed, Min Yoon Gi and his brother Min Geum Jae are known for their resemblance in appearance. The singer immediately rushed to Daegu, right after wrapping up his solo world tour, to celebrate his brother's D-day.
Suga recently finished his August D-Day Tour concert, which was held at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium last month. It was a two-day concert, as a part of his world tour which had 25 shows in a total of 10 cities.
