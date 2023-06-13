BTS star Suga loves India, wants to perform here: I love Bollywood films

BTS member Suga loves India. Talking about his love for Indian ARMY and Indian films, during a live interaction with fans, Suga said, "India...., India... I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love Bollywood films.”

During the live interaction, Suga admitted he didn’t know about the K-pop craze in India. He said he was keeping an eye on all the flags in the comments and he plans to travel to each one of those countries.

BTS was supposed to perform in India but COVID-19 hampered their plans

It was previously revealed that BTS will be in Mumbai for their Map of the Soul tour. The tour was however cancelled due to the pandemic. Apologising for not making it to India on the previously designated dates, Suga said, "Guys, I really wanted to perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn't set up a show due to Covid."

BTS star Suga is on a solo D-Day tour

Meanwhile, BTS star Suga has been on a solo D-Day tour, visiting Japan, Indonesia, and various locations in the United States. This is the first time a member of BTS has embarked on a solo world tour without the other 6 members. Two of BTS members, Jin and J-hope, are currently serving in the South Korean military.