BTS singer Jimin drops holiday song 'Christmas Love'

Christmas has come early for BTS fans as Jimin surprised Army by dropping a new song titled ‘Christmas Love’.

The Christmas song has been produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin and RM with Jimin on the vocals.

Keeping true to the spirit of Christmas, the BTS song is all about hope, joy and happiness amid the pandemic.

In the song, Mochi describes a white Christmas, showering the festival with all his love. He compares himself to a child running in the sky as he absorbs all the Christmas vibes. "I run as hard as/I can, I feel like I'm flying above the clouds like a child over there/If someone hears me, would/you stop time like this," a part of the lyrics read.

Another BTS member ChimChim also confesses being scared that Christmas will leave soon before he requests it to stay a little longer.

