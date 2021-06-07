BTS new song: Band member RM drops surprise single 'Bicycle'

BTS new song is out and it's called 'Bicycle'.

Korean pop band member RM released a new single as part of BTS Festa celebration. As the boy band gears up for their 8th anniversary celebrations, they dropped this single.

‘Bicycle’ was accompanied with the release of a pair of new remixes of ‘Sweeter’, and ‘Cooler’ dedicated to the group’s latest summer single ‘Butter’ that came out in May. Butter was the second English release post Dynamite, that was a major hit in worldwide ranking and streams.

Watch the BTS song Bicycle here:

The BTS Festa celebrations will be for two-weeks. It will have a special two-day online streaming event titled 'Muster Sowoozoo'.

Here's information on the BTS Festa Celebrations:

BTS has been a major rave around the world since their premiere and has ever since been at the top of charts with various albums and songs. Last year, they topped the Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite.