BTS member Suga announces military enlistment a day after his Seoul concert

Another member of the K-pop band BTS is getting enlisted in the military. A day after he concluded his D-Day concert, BTS member Suga announced that he was getting enlisted in the South Korean army. BTS agency BigHit Music made the announcement on Monday on Weverse. It said that Suga had applied for the termination of enlistment postponement and would be joining the South Korean army soon. The official dates will be announced soon.



Suga's military enlistment



The statement shared by BigHit Music read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We want to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying to terminate his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course."



It also added, "We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you."

Suga got emotional at the Seoul concert



On Sunday during his D-Day concert, Suga was seen crying while performing. He later took to Weverse and held a live session and said, “I really am not the type to cry, but starting from Snooze, I felt it. The members were there and my sunbaenims came too. Before, I had dreams while watching many sunbeams and now I have become someone’s sunbae. And those 10 years flew past me. And that’s when the tears came."



In fact, during the concert he even hinted that this would be his last performance on stage. He also spoke about getting reunited with the other BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in 2025. “If I say 'soon', that feels like a lie. So let’s see each other again in 2025. All right? Please wait a bit. 2025, let’s see each other then. You did great. Bye!" Suga said.

The ARMY reacts



Reacting to the news, BTS fans, commonly known as ARMY took to Twitter to show suppiort to Suga. "We love you Yoongi! We will wait for you always. Please be safe and take care of your health." A comment read, "I am crying."

A Twitter user wrote, "Man, I don't know what to say. Wasn't the thump of yesterday's show not enough???? I just wanted to hug my boy and not let go."



"This breaks my heart. Stay safe Yoongi," tweeted another person.