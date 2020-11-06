BTS' concept photos from new album 'BE' leave Army wanting for more

BTS gave a surprising treat to their Army recently as they released new album photos. BTS’ new album ‘BE’ is only weeks away from being released, fans are digging for clues about everything imaginable involving the album. Since Suga was in charge of the album’s cover art, fans believe he’s already hinted at in the group’s first concept photo.

In the picture, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are seated around their slew of instruments in a room bathed in aqua. Hanging on the wall behind them is a singular painting.

Some weeks ago, Suga shared a photo of a sky-like painting that he was working on. Now fans are convinced that the framed picture in the BE concept photo is the same painting that Suga was working on. They also believe that it will be the album cover for BE.

Another photo sees band-member and vocalist Jungkook stare right at the camera as he poses sitting on a sofa with speakers behind him.

After a bit of a hiatus at the end of 2019, BTS was set to come storming into 2020 with a new album, tours, appearances, and everything in between. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.



Still, the band members made sure to stay connected with their ARMY as much as possible. They released new music and snagged their first number one hit, “Dynamite” on the Billboard charts.

BE is slated to be one of their most authentic records to date since they were all heavily involved in the creation and direction of the album, from start to finish. Jimin was the project manager for BE, Suga was the album jacket visual manager, and V was in charge of visuals.

Well, if the tease for the new album has only made the BTS Army around the world excited, expecting something ‘dynamic’ from the uber-popular K-Pop group.