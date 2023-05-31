BTS 10-year anniversary: K pop band announces schedule chart for annual FESTA celebration

This year’s annual FESTA celebration will be bigger and grander than anyone can imagine as popular K-pop band BTS marks its 10th-year anniversary in 2023. The group dropped a cute schedule chart for the annual FESTA celebration and it’s everything that the fan ARMY can expect.

BTS FESTA celebrations

On May 31, BTS released a schedule chart in the style of a board game revealing hints to this year's FESTA. According to the Monopoly-styled schedule chart, various contents will be revealed daily from today until June 17.

For the unversed, Festa is the title for the band’s debut anniversary celebration. This year will mark BTS’ tenth year in the industry. Fans and the band themselves are calling it 'Purple month'.

Fans are however worried whether they will be able to see all seven members of BTS together since two of its members – Jin and J-Jope are enlisted in the military and cannot engage themselves with the workings of the music band.