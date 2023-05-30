Korean star Lee Seung Gi's blank Instagram page leaves fans confused, agency issues statement

Most of his fans took to Twitter to express shock but also supported his decision. A person wrote, "Maybe for the better and to start afresh after so much upheaval in his life." "I am with you in your new start," said a Twitter user. "All of his posts (crying emojis)! Doesn't he need to delete just a bit of them? #LeeSeungGi I'll respect his decision," a comment read. "There is nothing to worry as Seunggi is very happy. Just the day before in Manila. As long as it’s not hacked then we’re all good."



Hours after his social media page appeared blank, Lee Seung Gi's agency Human Made issued a statement which was published by Soompi and read, “It is true that Lee Seung Gi had deleted all of the (Instagram) posts himself. He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him, it was just done for a renewal.



Before he deleted his posts, the actor was quite active on Instagram and communicated with his fans regularly. In April, he had shared a statement on Instagram addressing rumours about his feud with former agency Hook Entertainment. He also talked about his marriage to Lee Da In whom he married in April this year. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Seoul's The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas.



On Instagram, he had penned a note, a part of which read, "Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7.”



Lee Seung Gi is the host on SBS' Strong Heart League, the new reboot version of Strong Heart. He is also a part of another variety show with Kang Ho Dong and Bae In Hyuk called Brother Ramyeon. Fans will see him in the travel variety show Bro and Marble in August this year.



In the past, Lee Seung Gi has featured in Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019), Mouse (2021) and The Law Cafe (2022) among others.