Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will not be submitting Silk Sonic latest album for Grammy's consideration

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have decided that they will not be submitting their new album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' for the Grammys next year.

One of the Grammy's favourite bands has shared the shocking decision with Rolling Stone. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said.

"We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive. "

The album was released in November of last year and is eligible for Grammer 2023. And not only this, the album was projected to be one of the top contenders for the top categories, including Album of the Year.

Further, he added, "We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Leave The Door Open: Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to "Leave The Door Open." Everything else was just icing on the cake. "

"We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and for awarding us at last year’s ceremony.''

The R&B duo were one of the top winners at this year's Grammys. The superhit debut single, 'Leave the Door Open,' by their band Silk Sonic, won all four Grammys categories in which they were nominated, including the Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance.

Soon after the statement was made public, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. reacted to the decision and said, "Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows, and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together. "