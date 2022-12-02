Broadcast of Disney Channel in Russia to stop from December 14: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The broadcast of Disney Channel will be stopped in Russia reportedly from December 14, the Kommersant newspaper stated on Friday, citing other media.

The report further mentioned that Disney Channel in Russia will be replaced by a new children's channel called "Solntse". It means "sun" in Russian.

In March this year, the Walt Disney Company said that it stopped all business in Russia. The announcement came in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Apart from the business activities, the company also paused content and product licensing. The report mentioned that some channels would take time to pause due to contractual nuances.

In March, a spokesperson said in a statement: "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

The company had also announced that it worked with non-governmental-organization partners "to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees" displaced by the military assault.

Disney aired shows, animations and films in Russia after it was approved to broadcast in the country in 2010.

