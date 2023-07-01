Britney Spears shares sweet throwback snap of son Jayden, calls him mine

Singer Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are moving out of Los Angeles to live in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline. And, seems like Spears is getting quite emotional before her two sons finally leave the town.

On Friday, Spears shared an Instagram post dedicated to her son, Jayden. Sharing a throwback picture of her son, she wrote a Chinese character, which means, mine.

The picture shows her son lying on the floor playing a video game.

In recent weeks, Spears has shared a lot of photos of her two sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

As per the reports, the singer seems to be okay with the relocation of her kids. According to sources close to the singer who spoke to People magazine, Britney "loves her children and wants them to be happy." The source noted that the debacle began over a 'false' dispute. View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) × Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has told People that Spears has approved of the move.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the LA microscope," Kaplan said.



Spears and Federline got married in October 2004 and welcomed their first son, Preston, 17, in 2005 and Jayden, 16, a year later. However, the couple got divorced in 2007.

Due to Britney's several public breakdowns, the Los Angeles court awarded full custody of the kids to their father, Federline.

Britney and her relationship with kids came into the spotlight last year when her sons chose not to attend their mother's wedding with Sam Ashgari.

