Britney Spears shares an image of her charred home gym- 'I burned it down'

Britney Spears has revealed on Instagram that she had burned down her home gym completely back in 2020. The singer shared a photo on Instagram of the gym in the aftermath of a fire which showed charred gym equipment lying at her Los Angeles mansion.



“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020,” she captioned as she shared the photograph with her followers.

In the photo, gym equipment like weights, dumbbells and kettlebells are all covered with dust and completely burned.



The singer also shared how the fire was a complete accident and was started by her. “Yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!” she said in April 2020.



“By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!!”

“But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) ×

She also shared a video of the damage caused by the fire adding, “I haven’t been here in for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and … yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.”



Britney shares videos of her dance and workout routine on social media from time to time.



