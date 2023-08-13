Britney Spears says she's 'done with Botox'; calls the cosmetic procedure 'horrific'

In a surprising revelation on Friday, global pop sensation Britney Spears took to her social media platform to announce her decision to quit the use of Botox, a popular cosmetic treatment widely used for anti-ageing purposes.

The 41-year-old singer shared an Instagram video with her 42 million followers, shedding light on her newfound preference for an alternative treatment.

In the video snippet, Britney appeared barefaced as she passionately addressed her audience and ranted about the side effects of Botox. The Louisiana native had a Sio Beauty patch on her forehead, which she revealed has become her preferable alternative for Botox.

In a detailed caption accompanying the video, Spears wrote, "OK… I have a big forehead and I seriously need bangs but I feel like I can’t see sometimes with bangs !!! I’m sharing this because it actually really does work. Too many times, these so-called “best doctors” do amazing Botox. Never again in Los Angeles. The first time, I just did lips in New York City. WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout !!!! The place had all hardwood floors and was raw."

The singer continued, "For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right, and what’s with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down? I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks. My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh but I’d like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face. OK … so maybe in a movie like 'Just Go with It' where that girl’s eyebrows are messed up, that’s funny. But not in real life when one eye is black and blue and way higher than the other. (sic)"

She further added, "I cried and then I’m like, when is this gonna go away? /Oh, just give it a week or two.' Sometimes the nerves act that way and have a reverse effect, and I’m like, 'I look like somebody beat the shit out of me'!!! So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that’s completely normal, and I said, 'Then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?' and my friend’s sisters laughed. F**K BOTOX, it is horrific!!! Sio is unbelievable. (sic)"

The announcement lacked any sponsored disclaimers or promotional hashtags.

Also read: Google Doodle pays tribute to legendary Indian actress Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

It's not very often that celebrities openly talk about the cosmetic procedures they undergo to achieve their youthful appearance. However, since Spears likes to keep things real with her fans, she often opens up about her struggles and insecurities.

On the music front, Spears collaborated with Will.i.am for “Mind Your Business” back in July. This was their first collaboration since they released their triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout” in 2012. “Mind Your Business” featured Spears in what Epic Records describes as having an “enigmatic and captivating beat” with an “irresistible hook and infectious energy.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE