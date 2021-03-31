Britney Spears reveals she cried for two weeks after watching the documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'

Support may have poured in for Britney Spears from all quarters after watching the documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' but the singer is reportedly not a fan.

The 39-year-old pop icon was the subject of the television documentary that was released in early February this year.



The show narrated incidents from her life and career- including the well-publicized public meltdown - that led to conservatorship.



Since the documentary aired, several celebrities and fans have spoken in support of Britney but the singer has remained mum on the subject.



On Tuesday, Britney broke her silence as she took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the film.



"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she began in the caption. "For my sanity, I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!"



Britney also said that because she's performed in front of crowds for a great deal of her life, she's always been "exposed" and that "it takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability."

She added that she's "always" been "judged," "insulted" and "embarrassed by the media" -- and still is to this day.



"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" she added. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in."



Britney revealed that she "cried for two weeks" and still cries at times after watching parts of the doc.



"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!!" she concluded in the post. "Everyday dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!"



The post was accompanied with video of her dancing to Aerosmith's 'Crazy'.