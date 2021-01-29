Britney Spears latest dance video on ex Justin Timberlake's song sparks concern among her fans 

Amid her ongoing legal battle with her father over conservatorship, a new video of singer Britney Spears has raised concern among her fans.



On Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram to share a one-minute long video dancing to 'Holy Grail,' which happens to be her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z's song.



Britney could be seen with heavy eye makeup in the video and wore a black turtleneck crop top and plaid shorts.



the singer does not speak in the video, but she can be seen mouthing some of the lyrics as she spins around in the room.



She even gave her ex a shout-out in her caption, writing, "Danced in my black turtle neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!!I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME!!!! @justintimberlake"

The video racked up more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram as of Thursday morning but it sparked of a discussion in the comments section with fans expressing concern over her mental health.



"Are you okay ???" one concerned Instagram user asked.

"This behavior is not normal. No one puts a video of themselves dancing to their exs song and tags them in it. And her tree is still up with unopened gifts. Britney, we are here for you!" another reacted, noting Spears' Christmas tree in the background.

"Her Christmas tree and 'presents' are all still on (sic) the house," one person wrote. "So strange." "she has soooo much pain," wrote another person.

Britney has often showed her dance moves on Instagram before and some even cheered her on. Others pointed at the fact that she was giving a shoutout to her ex.



"Dancing with the Stars" alum Chrishell Stause responded: "Britney with the @ tags!! We love to it," noting her support for Spears' shout-out to Timberlake.



"You still have gifts under your tree?? Justin might be in one!" another fan reacted.



Hours later, Spears shared another dance video, this time dressed in a different outfit. She captioned the video as, "Sometimes you just gotta have a little fun ….and for me it’s fun to dance like this !!!!! I highly recommend it for anyone who needs to add some more mojo in their day …. or whatever they call it !!!!"

There has been a lot of scrutiny and concern over Britney Spears' mental health. Her family drama played out in a major way in 2020 after reports claimed she is "strongly opposed" to her father, Jamie Spears, resuming duties as her sole conservator. The pop star has been under a conservatorship for years.

Several fans started the #FreeBritney movement demanding the removal of Jamie Spears from his role as Spears conservator which the court has denied so far.