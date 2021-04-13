Britney Spears has a special message for fans 'concerned with her life'

Britney Spears shared a special video for her fans who are concerned about the singer's life.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday with a special video comprised of multiple unused takes she shot last year for her special project dubbed Just a Touch of Rose.

She dedicated the video to all of her fans who are looking out for her while sharing that she's hoping for a great summer.

"So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year," Spears began of the video, which is set to Jill Scott's He Loves Me.





She added, "these specific takes have never been seen so it's sort of new to me !!!!"

"I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that's A LOT!!!" she added, along with a few rose emojis.

'Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED!!!' Spears said

'Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing,' Spears concluded with several sun emojis.

It still isn't entirely clear with Just a Touch of Rose actually is, though she shed some light on it back in March in an Instagram post.

'Yes, I know. I did wear the same top 17 times. But it's for a project. Project Rose. And you will be seeing way more of Project Rose,' she said.

She added that Project Rose/Just a Touch of Rose, 'is a personal photo project,' before adding ,'GET READY FOR MORE ON MY INSTAGRAM!!!'