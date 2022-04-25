Britney Spears goes on a social media break again

Singer and mommy-to-be Britney Spears is taking a break from social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Spears wrote, "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all."

Along with the message she shared a video of a baby lounging next to a mini vanity set, wearing a robe, sunglasses and hair rollers.

Fans may not be getting many updates about the singer during her pregnancy.



The singer is expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari. The couple announced their engagement in late 2021.

At the time of announcing she had noted, "I obviously won`t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."



The pop star has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.



Spears had taken a break from social media soon after announcing her engagement last year but rejoined days later.