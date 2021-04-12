Britney Spears' cryptic announcement of 'Red' leaves fans confused

Britney Spears' has a mystery of colour red on her Instagram profile.

On Friday, April 9, the 39-year-old pop star shared a photo to Instagram of herself wearing fingerless red gloves under a sheer blacktop. In the pic, she put her hands on her face.

She captioned it, "RED IS HERE [red-lips emojis] !!!!"





This followed a slew of previous Instagram posts in which the star had appeared to tease some kind of big project or moment involving the aforementioned colour.

On March 23, she shared a couple of posts referencing red, although neither of them contained any obvious red. "Twisted Elegance … introducing RED," she captioned a carousel of photos of herself in a lace top.

A couple of hours later, she shared a video of herself dancing in the same outfit. "No lipstick … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush … but you get the idea !!!!! RED [chile-pepper emoji] !!!!!" she wrote.





Later that month, she posted a number of images that did in fact show red, including a red refrigerator and a cat in a red shelving unit.





Still, her April 9 post didn't exactly clear up any lingering confusion for fans.

"WHATS RED BESTIE," one user commented. Another fan wrote, "Use me as the 'I don't understand' button."

Fans have felt increasing concern for the singer ever since the February release of the FX documentary 'Framing Britney Spears,' which focuses on her conservatorship situation with father Jamie Spears.