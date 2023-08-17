Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage, heading for divorce

Britney Spears is splitting from her husband Sam Asghari. According to multiple reports, Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from his wife.

A manager for Asghari, 29, declined to comment. No statement has been issued by Spears( 41) either. Sources close to the couple have told People that they have separated.



Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the sets of Spear's Slumber Party music video set. The couple married in June 2022 after Spears' conservatorship ended.



The wedding was held in Los Angeles, and around 60 guests were in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.



However, reports earlier in February this year stated that Spears' inner circle had "grown concerned".

Rumours began circulating in March that the couple were having marital struggles — but Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, shut them down at the time.

When addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen stated that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie.



Before they tied the knot, Asghari played a role in supporting the pop star amid her mental health treatment in 2019 and her legal battle against her father and conservator Jamie Spears.

Britney had broken her silence and testified in the conservatorship case in June 2021. Asghari — who wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story ahead of the hearing — had been the singer's "rock."

