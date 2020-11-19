Britain is angry with Nigella Lawson and you must know why

Ace TV chef Nigella Lawson has irked her fans in Britain and the reason will leave you in splits.

In her recently aired BBC show ‘Nigella’s Eat, Cook, Repeat’, Nigella Lawson drew eyebrows when she showed her technique for making the prefect butter toast.

She said that the perfect method is to spread butter on hot toast as soon as it comes out of the toaster, before letting it settle, applying a second layer of butter, and then finishing with a sprinkling of salt.

The first helping gives the toast a "fabulous crumpety bite," Lawson explained. "Stage two now -- ready for it?" she asked, bracing viewers for what came next. "I need a little more butter, and it will stay in some golden patches on the surface."

Nigella did not foresee the reaction. One internet user wrote, "Nigella shows the nation how to butter toast ... 5 minutes I will never get back.” Another wrote, "Sea salt on toast. A new Nigella Lawson recipe. 2020 just keeps getting weirder."

"Nigella is the only person on the planet who can have me hanging on her every word as she tells me how to butter toast," a more neutral comment read.

But she found support in some as one wrote, "I think it reasonable to say only Nigella could get away with teaching us how to make toast.”

