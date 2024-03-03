Brit Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Raye makes history by record six wins

During the ceremony, on Saturday night, Raye made history as she broke BRIT's record set by the singers like Harry Styles, and Adele, as she took six awards in the major categories out of seven nominations. The pop star took home the awards in categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for her commercial hit My 21st Century Blues, Song of the Year for ''Escapism'', R&B Act, New Artist and Songwriter of the Year.