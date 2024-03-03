LIVE TV
Brit Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Raye makes history by record six wins

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Mar 03, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
During the ceremony, on Saturday night, Raye made history as she broke BRIT's record set by the singers like Harry Styles, and Adele, as she took six awards in the major categories out of seven nominations. The pop star took home the awards in categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for her commercial hit My 21st Century Blues, Song of the Year for ''Escapism'', R&B Act, New Artist and Songwriter of the Year. 

The 2024 BRIT Awards was all about Raye. Britain's pop music award took place at the O2 Arena in London, and the night was full of glitz and glamour. This year's awards were hosted by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, with live performances by Raye, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue and Jungle.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” won International Song of the Year.

Check the full list of winners here: 

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Raye, "My 21st Century Blues"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Raye

SONG OF THE YEAR

Raye ft 070 Shake, "Escapism"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Jungle

BEST NEW ARTIST

Raye

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

SZA

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

boygenius

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Bring Me The Horizon

HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

Casisdead

DANCE

Calvin Harris

POP ACT

Dua Lipa

R&B ACT

Raye

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Raye 

BRITs Global Icon 

Kylie Minogue

BRITs Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party 

Producer of the Year 

Chase & Status