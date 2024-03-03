Brit Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Raye makes history by record six wins
During the ceremony, on Saturday night, Raye made history as she broke BRIT's record set by the singers like Harry Styles, and Adele, as she took six awards in the major categories out of seven nominations. The pop star took home the awards in categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for her commercial hit My 21st Century Blues, Song of the Year for ''Escapism'', R&B Act, New Artist and Songwriter of the Year.
The 2024 BRIT Awards was all about Raye. Britain's pop music award took place at the O2 Arena in London, and the night was full of glitz and glamour. This year's awards were hosted by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, with live performances by Raye, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue and Jungle.
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” won International Song of the Year.
Check the full list of winners here:
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Raye, "My 21st Century Blues"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Raye
SONG OF THE YEAR
Raye ft 070 Shake, "Escapism"
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Jungle
BEST NEW ARTIST
Raye
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
SZA
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
boygenius
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Bring Me The Horizon
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
Casisdead
DANCE
Calvin Harris
POP ACT
Dua Lipa
R&B ACT
Raye
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Raye
BRITs Global Icon
Kylie Minogue
BRITs Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Producer of the Year
Chase & Status