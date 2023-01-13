BRIT Awards 2023: Check FULL nomination list, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith & more among nominees

Brit Awards 2023 is just around the corner. Stars will compete for the honours at the awards this year. This year George Ezra, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Central Cee and Fred Again are all up for Artist of the Year. The BRIT Awards stated in 2021 that they will do away with their male and female categories in an effort to honour musicians solely for their music however in a shocking turn of events, female artists were shut out of the Artist Of The Year last year. Check the full list of nominations, when and where the Brit Awards take place and more.

Here is the full list of Brit Awards Nominees

Mastercard Album Of The Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Hip Hop/ Grime/ Rap

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Group Of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Pop/ R'n'B

Cat Burns

Charli Xcx

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International Artist Of The Year

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Aitch - Baby Ft Ashanti

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran And Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose And Interplanetary Criminal – Baddest Of Them All

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

Lf System – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith And Kim Petras – Unholy

International Group Of The Year

Black Pink

Drake And 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines Dc

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyonce, Break My Soul

David Guetta And Bebe Rexa, Aim Good

Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran, Peru

Mauro Castillo, Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitán, Rhenzy Feliz, Encanto - Cast, Adassa, Diane Guerrero – We Dont Talk About Bruno

Gayle, Abcdefu

Jack Harlow, First Class

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Calum Scott And Lost Frequencies, Where Are You Now

One Republic, I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift, Antihero

Best Alt Rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

RISING STAR

Flo

When will the Brit Awards ceremony take place?

The Brit Awards ceremony will take place on 11 February.

When will the Brit Awards take place?

The live event for the Brit Awards ceremony will take place at London's O2 Arena next month.

Who will host Brits Awards 2023?