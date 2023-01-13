BRIT Awards 2023: Check FULL nomination list, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith & more among nominees
The nominees for the BRIT Awards 2023 have been announced. Stars like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith are heading the pack. Harry and Wet Leg are topping the race with four nominations apiece. Check the complete list of Brit Awards nominations, when and where the big event take place.
Brit Awards 2023 is just around the corner. Stars will compete for the honours at the awards this year. This year George Ezra, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Central Cee and Fred Again are all up for Artist of the Year. The BRIT Awards stated in 2021 that they will do away with their male and female categories in an effort to honour musicians solely for their music however in a shocking turn of events, female artists were shut out of the Artist Of The Year last year. Check the full list of nominations, when and where the Brit Awards take place and more.
Here is the full list of Brit Awards Nominees
Mastercard Album Of The Year
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Hip Hop/ Grime/ Rap
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Dance Act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Group Of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Pop/ R'n'B
Cat Burns
Charli Xcx
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
International Artist Of The Year
Beyonce
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year With Mastercard
Aitch - Baby Ft Ashanti
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran And Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose And Interplanetary Criminal – Baddest Of Them All
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
Lf System – Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith And Kim Petras – Unholy
International Group Of The Year
Black Pink
Drake And 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines Dc
Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
Beyonce, Break My Soul
David Guetta And Bebe Rexa, Aim Good
Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran, Peru
Mauro Castillo, Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitán, Rhenzy Feliz, Encanto - Cast, Adassa, Diane Guerrero – We Dont Talk About Bruno
Gayle, Abcdefu
Jack Harlow, First Class
Lizzo, About Damn Time
Calum Scott And Lost Frequencies, Where Are You Now
One Republic, I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift, Antihero
Best Alt Rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
RISING STAR
Flo
When will the Brit Awards ceremony take place?
The Brit Awards ceremony will take place on 11 February.
When will the Brit Awards take place?
The live event for the Brit Awards ceremony will take place at London's O2 Arena next month.
Who will host Brits Awards 2023?
Mo Gilligan will host the largest pop event on Saturday, 11 February, honouring the best UK music.