Brie Larson to star in drama series 'Lessons In Chemistry'

Brie Larson is set to take up double duty for her next project. The Academy Award-winning actress is going to star in and executive produce the upcoming drama series 'Lessons In Chemistry'.

According to Variety, the series, which received a straight-to-series order at Apple, is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Erin Brockovich screenwriter and Unbelievable co-creator Susannah Grant is writing the series and will also serve as an executive producer.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also executive produce under their Aggregate Films production company, which currently produces such shows as Netflix's 'Ozark', HBO's 'The Outsider', and 'A Teacher at FX' on Hulu.

Apple Studios will produce the series, which will air on its subscription video-on-demand streaming service, Apple TV+.

The story is set in the early 1960s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one, according to the plot summary.

When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

'The Lessons in Chemistry' novel is slated to be published in spring 2022 by Doubleday in the U.S. and Transworld in the U.K Apart from the series, Larson will return to the MCU role for the sequel to 'Captain Marvel', which is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.