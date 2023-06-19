Bridgerton season 3 teases Penelope and Colin's love story in first pics

Bridgerton season 3 first look pictures just dropped and they offer a glimpse into Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love affair. The first look pictures were released during Netflix’s annual Tudum event. Season 3 will reportedly pick up from their romance as they begin to develop feelings for each other (or so it seems). Penelope decides to get herself a husband after Colin makes snide comments about her (which she happens to overhear).

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) hides her true feelings for Colin (Luke Newton)after she hears him speaking ill of her. She takes it upon herself to get her independence so that she can continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far from her mother and sisters.

Colin, on the other hand, returns for season 3 with a new swagger about him, but he’s disheartened to find that Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder. In a bid to mend their relationship, he offers help to Penelope to change her luck in finding a husband. It is in this journey that he realises that there could be more to his feelings than just friendship.

Meanwhile, Penelope’s rift with Eloise continues to complicate matters and make it difficult to keep her status as Lady Whistledown a secret.

Bridgerton 3 has new cast entrants including Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon join the cast this season. Jess Brownell is the showrunner for season 3. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica of Shondaland.

