Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope confronts Colin in new Valentine's Day teaser

Netflix dropped a new teaser promo of Bridgerton Season 3 on Valentine's Day and from the looks of it, it will be a battle of words between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Colin and Penelope's friendship-turned-love story will be in focus in the third season of the highly popular Netflix show Bridgerton. The previous two seasons showed Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) being friends, with Penelope having a secret crush on Colin. But things might get tricky as Penelope had heard Colin making fun of her with his friends at the Featherington Ball in the last season. The teaser gives reference to that incident with Penelope walking out on Colin even as the latter confessed he had missed her.

“Certainly Miss Featherington has grown fatigued by the misleading actions of Colin Bridgerton… It would seem that this wallflower is done being trampled,” the makers captioned the teaser. The teaser has Penelope confronting Colin about his conversation with a few high society men at her mother’s ball in the Season 2 finale.

Season 2 of the popular Shondaland series had ended with Colin asserting that he would never court his childhood friend Penelope. Penelope, who has always been in love with Colin, is devastated upon overhearing the conversation and does not respond to the letters Colin sends her from his travels.



In the teaser video dropped by Netflix on Valentine’s Day, Penelope snaps back at Colin when he asks her if something is wrong between them. “I miss you,” says the Bridgerton boy, to which Penelope replies, “You miss me but you would never court me, is that correct?”



Ahead of Season 3’s release in May, Coughlan, Newton and other cast members, including Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel, attended a special Valentine’s Day fan event on February 14.



The third instalment will be split into two batches of four episodes. While the first part will premiere on Netflix on May 16, the second part will drop on June 13.